KDAO continues coverage of High School Basketball Friday Night from Reinbeck. Gladbrook Reinbeck will host BCLUW in an NICL West Conference Doubleheader. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:08, tip off of the girls game set for 6:15, followed by the boys game. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to both games online!