99.5 Basketball Grundy Center vs Dike New Hartford 12-22-16 6:15 p.m.

KDAO continues coverage of High School Basketball Thursday Night from Grundy Center. The Spartans will host the Wolverines of Dike New Hartford in an NICL West vs East Showdown. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:08, tip off of the girls game set for 6:15 followed by the boys game. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online