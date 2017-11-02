99.5 Basketball West Marshall vs Saydel 2-11-17 7:00 p.m.

Click Here to Listen

KDAO begins coverage of Girls Tournament Basketball Saturday Night from State Center. West Marshall will host Saydel in a class 3A Regional Quarterfinal. The winner will play either Chariton or Clarke on Wednesday Night in State Center. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:55, tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!