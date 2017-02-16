99.5 Boys District Basketball CN vs Hudson 6:30 p.m. GR vs Belle Plaine 8:00 p.m. 2-21-17

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO continues coverage of Boys District Basketball Tuesday Night from Reinbeck. We will have a pair of class 1A district Semifinals. At 6:30 p.m. Colo-Nesco will play Hudson followed by Gladbrook Reinbeck and Belle Plaine. The winners will meet Thursday Night in the District Finals. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:20. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to both games online!