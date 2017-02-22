99.5 Boys District Basketball GR vs Colo-Nesco 2-23-17 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO continues coverage of Boys District Basketball Thursday Night from Grundy Center. Gladbrook Reinbeck will take on Colo-Nesco in a 1A District Final. The winner will meet either Dunkerton or Wapsie Valley Saturday Night in the Substate Finals in Cedar Falls. Elwin Huffman and Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, tip set for 7 pm. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!