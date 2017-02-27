99.5 Boys State Basketball GR vs Lynnville Sully 3-6-17 10:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO begins coverage of Boys State Tournament Basketball Monday Morning from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook Reinbeck will meet Lynnville Sully in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal. The Rebels beat the Hawks last year in the Substate Championship 49 to 41. Gladbrook Reinbeck is making their 3rd straight trip the State Tournament. They won the State Championship two years ago and last year finished 4th. Elwin Huffman and Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 10:15, tip off set for 10:30. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!