99.5 Boys State Basketball GR vs North Linn 3-9-17 10:30 a.m.

KDAO continues coverage of the Boys State Basketball Tournament Thursday Morning from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook Reinbeck after beating Lynnville Sully 53 to 50 will take on top seeded North Linn who defeated Maple Valley Anthon Oto 54 to 49 in a State Semifinal. Elwin Huffman and Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 10:15, tip off set for 10:30. The Winner will play in the State Championship at 6 P.M. Friday Night and the loser will play in the Consolation game at 10 a.m. Friday. The Other Semifinal Thursday will be Remsen St. Marys vs Grand View Christian. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to Listen online!