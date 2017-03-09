99.5 Boys State Championship Basketball GR vs Grand View Christian 3-10-17 6:05 p.m.

KDAO wraps up coverage of Boys State Tournament Basketball Friday Night from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Gladbrook Reinbeck will try to win their second Championship in two years when they collide with Grand View Christian. Elwin Huffman and Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 5:45 p.m. tip off set for 6:05 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!