99.5 Boys Substate Basketball GR vs Wapsie Valley 2-25-17 7:00 p.m.

KDAO continues coverage of Boys Tournament Basketball Saturday Night from the Cedar Falls High School. Gladbrook Reinbeck is looking for their 3rd straight trip to the State Tournament. The Rebels will clash with the Warriors of Wapsie Valley in a Substate Championship game. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:45, tip off set for 7 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!