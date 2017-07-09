99.5 District Baseball July 11th: 5PM WM vs EM, 7 PM GR vs Grundy Center

KDAO Continues Coverage of District Baseball Tuesday Night with a Special Double Header. First at 5 PM in Dike West Marshall will play East Marshall in a Class 2A District Semifinal. Chuck Carpenter will have the Call Pregame coverage 4:50 p.m.

Following West Marshall and East Marshall will be a Class 1A District Quarterfinal between GR and Grundy Center in Reinbeck. The Rebels and Spartans will play after GMG and Hudson who play at 5 PM. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage depends on how long GMG and Hudson takes. The GR and Grundy Center game will start live online but could be joined in progress on Soft Rock 99.5 if East Marshall and West Marshall Runs Long. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the Link above to Listen to Both Games Online!