99.5 District Baseball July 13th: 7 PM GR at North Tama

KDAO Continues Coverage of District Baseball Thursday Night from Traer. Gladbrook Reinbeck will go on the road and meet the Host North Tama in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal. Its the second half of a double header held in Traer with the 1st Game Matching 7th rated Don Bosco and Hudson. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage depends on when game 1 ends. The Two Winners will meet in Traer on Saturday Night in a District Final. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to Listen Online!