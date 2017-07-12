Don't miss
99.5 District Baseball July 13th: 7 PM GR at North Tama
By Andy Jennings on July 12, 2017
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
KDAO Continues Coverage of District Baseball Thursday Night from Traer. Gladbrook Reinbeck will go on the road and meet the Host North Tama in a Class 1A District Quarterfinal. Its the second half of a double header held in Traer with the 1st Game Matching 7th rated Don Bosco and Hudson. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage depends on when game 1 ends. The Two Winners will meet in Traer on Saturday Night in a District Final. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to Listen Online!