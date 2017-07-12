Don't miss
99.5 District Baseball July 15th: 7PM West Marshall vs South Hamilton
By Andy Jennings on July 12, 2017
KDAO Continues Coverage of High School Tournament Baseball on Saturday Night from State Center. It will be a District Final between West Marshall and South Hamilton. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Pitch set for 7 PM. The Winner will play either Van Meter or Roland Story in the Substate Finals Tuesday. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the Link above to Listen Online!