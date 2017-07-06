99.5 District Baseball July 8th: 5PM S. Hardin vs S. Hamilton: 7PM BCLUW vs East Marshall

KDAO Begins Coverage of High School Tournament Baseball Saturday Night from Beamon. We will have two class 2A Quarterfinals. First at 5 PM South Hardin will play South Hamilton followed by BCLUW and East Marshall. Chuck Carpenter will have the Call pregame coverage at 4:50 p.m.

The South Hardin or South Hamilton Winner will play at #4 Dike New Hartford on Tuesday Night at 7 p.m. The BCLUW or South Hardin Winner will play West Marshall at 5 p.m. that night in Dike. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to both games online!