Don't miss
99.5 District Baseball July 8th: 5PM S. Hardin vs S. Hamilton: 7PM BCLUW vs East Marshall
By Andy Jennings on July 6, 2017
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
KDAO Begins Coverage of High School Tournament Baseball Saturday Night from Beamon. We will have two class 2A Quarterfinals. First at 5 PM South Hardin will play South Hamilton followed by BCLUW and East Marshall. Chuck Carpenter will have the Call pregame coverage at 4:50 p.m.
The South Hardin or South Hamilton Winner will play at #4 Dike New Hartford on Tuesday Night at 7 p.m. The BCLUW or South Hardin Winner will play West Marshall at 5 p.m. that night in Dike. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to both games online!