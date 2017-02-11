99.5 Girls Tournament Basketball Grundy Center vs Sumner Fredericksburg 2-14-17 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO continues coverage of girls tournament basketball Tuesday Night from Grundy Center. The Spartans will open up Tournament play by hosting Sumner Fredericksburg in a Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal. The winner will play either Columbus Catholic or North Linn on Friday Night in Troy Mills. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:55, tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!