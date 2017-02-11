Don't miss
99.5 Girls Tournament Basketball Grundy Center vs Sumner Fredericksburg 2-14-17 7:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on February 11, 2017
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
KDAO continues coverage of girls tournament basketball Tuesday Night from Grundy Center. The Spartans will open up Tournament play by hosting Sumner Fredericksburg in a Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal. The winner will play either Columbus Catholic or North Linn on Friday Night in Troy Mills. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:55, tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!