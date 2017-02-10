99.5 Girls Tournament Basketball West Marshall vs Chariton 2-15-17 7:00 p.m.

Click Here to Listen

KDAO continues coverage of Girls Tournament Basketball Wednesday Night from State Center. West Marshall will host Chariton in a class 3A Regional Semifinal. The winner will play either PCM or Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont on Saturday Night in Bondurant. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:55, tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!