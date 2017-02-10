Don't miss
99.5 Girls Tournament Basketball West Marshall vs Saydel 2-11-17 7:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on February 10, 2017
Click Here to Listen
KDAO begins coverage of Girls Tournament Basketball Saturday Night from State Center. West Marshall will host Saydel in a class 3A Regional Quarterfinal. The winner will play either Chariton or Clarke on Wednesday Night in State Center. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:55, tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!