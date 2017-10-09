99.5 High School Football Game of the Week: BCLUW vs Denver: October 13th 7:00 p.m.

KDAO continues coverage of High School Football Friday Night from Conrad. BCLUW will try to pull an upset on Senior night when they host 10th rated Denver. Our KDAO High School Football Preview Show starts at 6:40 online only, Elwin’s pregame will come your way at approximately 6:50, kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to listen online!