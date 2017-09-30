99.5 High School Football Game of the Week: GR vs Hudson: October 6th 7:00 p.m.

KDAO continues coverage of High School Football Friday Night from Gladbrook. Currently Class A District 5 has 3 teams undefeated in District Play GR, Hudson and Belle Plaine. It will be a battle of 6-0 teams when GR host’s Hudson with 1st place in the District on the Line. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to the Game Online!