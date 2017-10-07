99.5 High School Football Game of the Week: GR vs Hudson: October 7th 3:00 p.m.

KDAO continues coverage of High School Football Saturday Afternoon from Gladbrook. After Lightning postponed the game to Saturday. It will be a battle of 6-0 teams when GR host’s Hudson, Belle Plaine already won to move to 5 and 0 in district play so the winner will remain tied for 1st. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 2:50, Kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to the Game Online!