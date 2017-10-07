Don't miss
99.5 High School Football Game of the Week: GR vs Hudson: October 7th 3:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on October 7, 2017
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
KDAO continues coverage of High School Football Saturday Afternoon from Gladbrook. After Lightning postponed the game to Saturday. It will be a battle of 6-0 teams when GR host’s Hudson, Belle Plaine already won to move to 5 and 0 in district play so the winner will remain tied for 1st. Elwin Huffman will have the call pregame coverage 2:50, Kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen to the Game Online!