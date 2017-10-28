99.5 High School Football Playoffs: GR at Saint Ansgar: November 3rd 7:00 p.m.

KDAO Continues Coverage of the High School Football Playoffs Friday Night from Saint Ansgar. GR coming off a 14 to 0 win at Wapsie Valley will go on the road again to meet the Saints of Saint Ansgar in a Class A Quarterfinal. The Rebels beat the Saints 28 to 14 in the State Semifinals last year. The Winner will play either Lynnville Sully or Hudson in the Semifinals at the UNI Dome. Elwin Huffman and Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:45, Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to listen online!