99.5 High School Football Playoffs: GR at Wapsie Valley: October 27th 7:00 p.m.

KDAO begins coverage of the High School Football Playoffs Friday Night from Fairbank. Two Time Defending State Champion Gladbrook Reinbeck will start the Playoffs on the road at Wapsie Valley. Elwin Huffman and Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to Listen Online!