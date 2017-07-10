99.5 State Softball: July 17th West Marshall vs Davenport Assumption 7:00 PM

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO begins Coverage of State Tournament Softball Monday Night from Fort Dodge. The West Marshall Softball team is making their first State Appearance since 2003. The Trojans will meet #1 Davenport Assumption in a State Quarterfinal. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50 First Pitch set for 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the Link above to Listen Online!