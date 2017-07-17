99.5 State Softball: July 19th West Marshall vs Humboldt 10 am, 2 pm TBA

KDAO wraps up coverage of the Girls State Softball Tournament Wednesday in Fort Dodge. West Marshall will play two consolation games beginning at 10 AM the Trojans will take on 4th rated Humboldt. The Winner will play in the 5th Place Game with Loser to play in the 7th Place Game. Both of those games will begin at 2 pm. Chuck Carpenter will have all the Play by play pregame coverage 9:45 Wednesday Morning. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the Link above to Listen Online!