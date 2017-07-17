99.5 Substate Baseball July 18th: 7PM West Marshall vs Van Meter

KDAO Continues Coverage of High School Tournament Baseball on Tuesday Night from Marshalltown. West Marshall will make their first Substate appearance since 1999 when they meet 8th rated Van Meter. The Winner goes to State for West Marshall their last trip to State was 1999. Chuck Carpenter will have the Call Pregame coverage 6:45, First Pitch 7 PM. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the Link above to Listen Online!