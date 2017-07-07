99.5 Tournament Softball: July 10th West Marshall at Atlantic 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

KDAO Continues Coverage of Regional Tournament Softball Monday Night. 10th Rated West Marshall is just one win away from a trip to the State Tournament in Fort Dodge. The Trojans will take a long trip West to meet 5th Rated Atlantic in a Regional Final. Chuck Carpenter will have the Call pregame coverage 6:50 p.m., First Pitch 7 p.m. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on the link above to Listen Online!