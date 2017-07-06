99.5 Tournament Softball: July 7th West Marshall vs North Polk 7:00 p.m.

KDAO Continues Coverage of Regional Tournament Softball Friday Night. 10th Rated West Marshall will host North Polk in a Regional Semifinal. Chuck Carpenter will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, First Pitch 7 p.m. The Winner will play for the Right to go to State Monday Night vs either 5th Rated Atlantic or Red Oak. Tune in to Soft Rock 99.5 or click on the link above to listen online!