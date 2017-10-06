Area High School Football Preview October 6th

Here is your Week 7 High Football Preview with the Schedule Below!

High School Football Schedule

6:00 p.m. Kick

#9 Colo-Nesco (5-1 4-0) at HLV (5-2 4-0) Watch the Game by clicking this link http://kdao.com/colo-nesco-at-hlv-district-football/

East Marshall (4-2 2-1) at Saydel (4-2 1-2)

GMG (0-6 0-4) at Colfax Mingo (3-4 2-2)

7:00 p.m. Kick

#6 Hudson (6-0 4-0) at #1 GR (6-0 4-0) Listen to the Game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Click on this Link http://kdao.com/gr-vs-hudson-district-football

BCLUW (2-4 1-3) at Belmond Klemme (5-1 3-1)

Grundy Center (3-3 2-2) at Nashua Plainfield (4-2 3-1)

Clarksville (2-4 1-2) at AGWSR (3-3 1-2

Grand View Christian (0-6 0-4) at North Tama (1-5 0-4)

Twin Cedars (2-4 1-3) at Meskwaki (0-6 0-4)

7:30 p.m. Kick

Decorah (4-2 2-2) at South Tama (2-4 1-3)

Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Due to Rain

Marshalltown (1-5 0-2) at Fort Dodge (3-3 0-2)

Monday at 6:00 p.m.

South Hardin (1-6 0-4) at West Marshall (3-3 1-2)