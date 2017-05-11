KDAO Area Sports Preview May 11th

High School Track

State Qualifying Meets

Marshalltown will compete at Ames

East Marshall, West Marshall, BCLUW and South Hardin will compete in Hampton.

Grundy Center, Colo-Nesco, Meskwaki, GMG, Gladbrook Reinbeck and North Tama Compete at Belle Plaine.

AGWSR goes to Northwood.

How to Qualify for State

Class 4A Top two winners in each event plus the next 12 best performances throughout the State.

Class 2A & 3A Top Two winner in each event plus the next 8 best performances in the State.

Class 1A The Winner of each event plus the Next 14 Best performances in the State.

High School Tennis

BOYS DISTRICTS

Marshalltown is hosting a 2A District Meet. Teams on hand include Ankeny Centennial, Ames, Cedar Falls, Linn- Mar and Waterloo West.

Boone is hosting a 1A District Meet. Grundy Center, South Hardin, North Polk, Iowa Falls Alden, FD ST Edmond and Webster City.

How to Qualify for State

The Top two teams will advance from each District the Champion will automatically advance to the Substate Finals, the 2nd and 3rd teams will play a match on Saturday to see who advances.

The 1st and 2nd place Finishers in Singles and Doubles Qualify for State.

Girls Tennis

South Hardin at Union.

High School Golf

Marshalltown Girls at Southeast Polk.