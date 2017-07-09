KDAO.com District Baseball July 11th. 7 PM GR vs Grundy Center

KDAO.com Begins Coverage of District Baseball on Tuesday Night from Reinbeck. Gladbrook Reinbeck will open up District Play by hosting Conference Rival Grundy Center. This Game will be the 2nd half of a Double header with Game 1 Matching GMG and Hudson. Andy Jennings will have the Call pregame coverage 6:50 p.m. First Pitch set for 7 PM. Click on the Link above to Listen Online!!