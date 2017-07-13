KDAO.com District Baseball July 15th: 7 PM GR vs Hudson

KDAO.Com continues Coverage of District Tournament Baseball Saturday Night from Traer. Gladbrook Reinbeck will play Hudson in a Class 1A District Championship Game. The Winner plays either Kee or St. Ansgar on Tuesday Night in the Substate Finals at Waverly Shell-Rock. Andy Jennings will have the Call Pregame coverage 6:50, First Pitch Set For 7 PM. Click on the Link Above to Listen to the Game Online!!