KDAO.Com High School Football Game of the Week: East Marshall vs D-N-H: October 20th 7:00 p.m.
By Andy Jennings on October 14, 2017
KDAO.com wraps up the regular season of High School Football Friday Night from Legrand. East Marshall will play their most important game in a long time when they host Dike New Hartford. An East Marshall win and a Roland Story Loss would clinch the Mustangs 1st playoff bid as East Marshall. Their last trip to the playoffs came as L-D-F/SEMCO in 1992. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage 6:50, kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.