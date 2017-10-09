KDAO.Com High School Football Game of the Week: GR vs Belle Plaine: October 13th 7:00 p.m.

KDAO.com continues coverage of High School Football Friday Night from Gladbrook. After the Rebels saw their 29 game win streak snapped Saturday vs Hudson, GR must rebound when they host Belle Plaine in a must win. The Rebels and 4 and 1 in the District, Belle Plaine and Hudson are 5 and 0. The Pirates and Plainsmen will play in week 9. Our KDAO High School Football Preview Show begins at 6:40, pregame from Gladbrook 6:50, Kickoff set for 7 PM. Click on the link above to watch the game online!