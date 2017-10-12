KDAO.Com High School Football Game of the Week: GR vs Belle Plaine: October 13th 7:30 p.m.

Update The Gladbrook Reinbeck Football game vs Belle Plaine Friday Night at Gladbrook has been moved to Independence High School due to bad field conditions in Gladbrook.

KDAO.com continues coverage of High School Football Friday Night from Independence High School. After the Rebels saw their 29 game win streak snapped Saturday vs Hudson, GR must rebound when they host Belle Plaine in a must win. The Rebels and 4 and 1 in the District, Belle Plaine and Hudson are 5 and 0. The Pirates and Plainsmen will play in week 9. Our KDAO High School Football Preview Show begins at 7:10, pregame from Independence 7:20, Kickoff set for 7:30 PM. Click on the link above to watch the game online!