KDAO.Com High School Football Game of the Week: South Hardin vs Iowa Falls-Alden: August 18th 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

KDAO.com begins coverage of the High School Football Season this Friday Night from Eldora. South Hardin will host Iowa Falls-Alden in a Week Zero Clash. The Tigers will be making their debut under new Head Coach Nick Eller. Andy Jennings will have the call pregame coverage around 6:50, Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Click on the Link above to Watch the Game Live!