KDAO.COM Sports Report August 10th

Coaches Comments

The MHS Football team is into week one of practice. Bobcat Football Coach Adam Goodvin said he has good numbers this year including 30 Seniors.

The Grundy Center Volleyball team is in week one of practice. Spartan Volleyball Coach Lori Willis said with the experience she has practice will be a little different.

The BCLUW Volleyball team is also in week one of Practice. Comet Volleyball Coach Kristen Garber is happy with her numbers.

The West Marshall Volleyball team is in week one as well. Trojan Volleyball Coach Denise Coberley said they are doing a lot of conditioning.

Today on the Sports Scene the MHS Boys Golf team will have their first meet vs Dowling Catholic. That will be played at the Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk.

