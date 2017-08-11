KDAO.COM Sports Report August 11th

Results

MHS Boys Golf Team Wins at Dowling 289-302

Coaches Comments

The MHS Football team hosts Ames 2 weeks from Tonight. They will host an open practice at Cole Field starting at 5 PM today. To get in you need to bring a Gatorade. Marshalltown Football Coach Adam Goodvin talks about tonight’s practice.

The East Marshall Football team opens the season a week from tonight at home vs Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont. Mustang Football Coach Matt Bandstra talks about how practice is changing.

The West Marshall Football Team will open the year a week from tonight at home vs Nevada. Trojan Football Coach Cody Hackett said there is less hitting in practice now compared to 20 years ago.

The GMG Volleyball team is wrapping up their 1st week of practice. Wolverine Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder describes practice with a young team.

