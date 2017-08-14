KDAO.COM Sports Report August 14th

Don't miss
    Coaches Comments

    The East Marshall Football Team hosts Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont Friday Night in Legrand at 7 p.m. Mustang Football Coach Matt Bandstra said he like his Senior class.

    The MHS Volleyball team begins week two of practice today. Bobcat Volleyball Coach Chris Brees said he has a good Senior class.

    The East Marshall Volleyball team is into week 2 of practice. Mustang Volleyball Coach Terri Westerndorf said team chemistry is very important in Volleyball.

    The GMG Volleyball team opens the season a week from Tuesday Night when they host BCLUW. Wolverine Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder said his young team has a good attitude.

