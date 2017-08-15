KDAO.COM Sports Report August 15th

Results

The MHS Boy’s Golf team won their second meet in a row to start the season beating Urbandale 301 to 368.

Coaches Comments

The Grundy Center VB team is in week two of practice. Spartan VB Coach Lori Willis likes the experience on the team this year.

The West Marshall VB team opens up the season at Carlisle a week from Thursday then hosts a their first ever tournament on Saturday the 26th. Trojan VB Coach Denise Coberley said she is looking for the best 6 Girls and the best 6 that play well together.

The East Marshall FB team opens the season Friday when they host Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont. Mustang FB Coach Matt Bandstra said he’s more concerned with his team then EBF.

The BCLUW VB team opens up the season a week from tonight at GMG. Comet VB Coach Kristen Garber talks about the key points in practice this week.

Click This Link For Previous Sports Reports