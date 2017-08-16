KDAO.COM Sports Report August 16th

Schedule

The MHS Boy’s Golf team will try to make it 3 wins in a row to start the season when they host Johnston at the Elmwood Country Club today.

Coaches Comments

The South Hardin FB team opens the season Friday Night at home vs Iowa Falls Alden. You can watch that game on KDAO.com. Head Tiger FB Coach Nick Eller says they will play the game in honor of Cody Haley whose brother Colton is on the South Hardin Football team.

The West Marshall FB team opens the season at home Friday Night vs Nevada. West Marshall FB Coach Cody Hackett said he’s not sure what to expect from the Cubs.

The GR FB team is in week two of practice. Head Coach John Olson said practice is a little different this year.

The BCLUW FB team opens the season next Friday against GMG. Comet FB Coach Anthony Jahr said numbers are a challenge this year.

