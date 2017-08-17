KDAO.COM Sports Report August 17th

Results

The MHS Boy’s Golf team won their 3rd meet in a row to start the season beating Johnston 284-298 at Elmwood Country Club yesterday.

Coaches Comments

The South Hardin FB team opens the season Friday Night at home vs Iowa Falls Alden. You can watch that game on KDAO.com. Head Tiger FB Coach Nick Eller says some of the guys will be playing different positions this year.

The West Marshall FB team opens the season at home Friday Night vs Nevada. West Marshall FB Coach Cody Hackett said he wants to have balance on offense.

The MHS FB team has a scrimmage at DSM East tomorrow night then opens the season hosting Amest next Friday. Bobcat Football Coach Adam Goodvin talks about what has changed in practice this week.

The GR FB team opens the season next Friday at Grundy Center. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5. Rebels Football Coach John Olson talks about position flexibility.

