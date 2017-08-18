KDAO.COM Sports Report August 18th

Week Zero Football Schedule

South Hardin Hosts IA Falls Alden 7 p.m. Watch the game at this Link HERE

East Marshall Hosts Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont 7 p.m.

West Marshall Hosts Nevada 7:30 p.m.

Coaches Comments

The South Hardin FB team opens the season tonight at home vs Iowa Falls Alden. Head Tiger FB Coach Nick Eller hopes his team can establish the run this year.

The West Marshall FB team opens the season at home tonight vs Nevada. West Marshall FB Coach Cody Hackett said he has a good group of Seniors this year.

The GR Football team has an Inter-squad scrimmage tonight. Rebels Football Coach John Olson talks about how the will run it.

The MHS FB team has a scrimmage at DSM East tonight then opens the season hosting Ames next Friday. Bobcat Football Coach Adam Goodvin talks about the value of tonight’s scrimmage.

