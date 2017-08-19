Don't miss
KDAO.COM Sports Report August 19th
By Andy Jennings on August 19, 2017
High School Football Scores Week Zero
South Hardin 16 IA Falls Alden 14
Nevada 14 West Marshall 13 F 2OT
East Marshall 22 Eddyville Blakesburg Freemont 18
Coaches Comments
The West Marshall CC team will have their first meet on Thursday. Coach Cynthia Hilleman talks about how practice has changed in the last 2 weeks.
The BCLUW CC team is about to begin another week of practice. Coach Donna Fiscuss talks about how practice is going.
The BCLUW VB team opens the season Tuesday at GMG. Coach Kristen Garber says practice has gone very well.
The BCLUW FB team scrimmaged Grundy Center on Friday. Coach Anthony Jahr said the Comets did a good job.