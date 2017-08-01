KDAO.COM Sports Report August 1st

INA All-State Baseball Teams Announced

Marshalltown Football Coach Adam Goodvin is Happy with the Number of Kids and Energy at their camp.

GR Football Coach John Olson Described what Camp will be like on Thursday and Friday.

The West Marshall Volleyball team is going to a camp at Central College. Trojan Volleyball Coach Denise Coberely said the camp will be good for the girls to compete against other teams.

The Grundy Center Volleyball team is doing a camp at the High School. Spartan Volleyball Coach Lori willis talks about what the Girls are doing.

