KDAO.COM Sports Report August 21st

Coaches Comments

The MHS Football team opens up the year Friday Night at Home vs Ames. Marshalltown Football Coach Adam Goodvin said he has a good Senior Class.

The Gladbrook Reinbeck Football team opens the year Friday at Grundy Center. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5. This year practice is a little different with the JV playing 8 Man and the Varsity 11. Rebels Football Coach John Olson talks about how practice works with this dynamic.

The MHS VB team opens the season Tuesday at Waukee. Bobcat Volleyball Coach Chris Brees talks about what he’s looking for when he assembles his lineup.

The West Marshall Cross Country team has their 1st Meet on Thursday. Cross Country Coach Cynthia Hilleman describes her teams this year.

