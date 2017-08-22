KDAO.COM Sports Report August 22nd

Coaches Comments

The MHS Volleyball team opens the season tonight in a Quad at Waukee. Coach Chris Brees said he’s still looking for Middle Hitters.

The Grundy Center Volleyball team is rated 3rd in Class 2A. They open the season Saturday Morning in the West Marshall Invite. Coach Lori Willis said she’s assembling her lineup for Saturday.

The BCLUW Volleyball team opens the season tonight at GMG. Coach Kristen Garber describes her team this year.

The GMG Football team host BCLUW Friday in their season opener. Coach Mike Spurlin said the Wolverines will have a run first offense.

Tonight’s High School Volleyball Schedule

MHS will play in the Waukee quad. The Bobcats will play Waukee, 5th rated Dowling Catholic and DSM Lincoln.

East Marshall will host 15th rated Belle Plaine.

GMG will host BCLUW.

Junior College Volleyball MCC will host Ellsworth.

