KDAO.COM Sports Report August 23rd

High School/Junior College Volleyball Scores

Marshalltown Went 1 and 2 at the Waukee Quad MHS lost to 5th rated Dowling 15-21 12-21 MHS beat DSM Lincoln 21-10 21-7 MHS lost to Waukee 14-21 16-21 East Marshall lost to #15 Belle Plaine 20-25 14-25 28-26 13-25 BCLUW beat GMG 25-21 25-15 25-14 Colo-Nesco lost to Madrid 13-25 14-25 15-25 MCC beat Ellsworth 25-16 14-25 25-8 25-14

Coaches Comments

The BCLUW Volleyball team swept GMG in 3 games last night in Garwin. Comet Volleyball Coach Kristen Garber talked about what pleased her.

On the other side of that match up was GMG Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder. He said youth was a factor in the loss.

The West Marshall Volleyball team opens the year tomorrow night at Carlisle then hosts their first ever tournament on Saturday Morning. Trojans Coach Denise Coberley said her team should be fairly balanced.

