KDAO.COM Sports Report August 23rd
By Andy Jennings on August 23, 2017
High School/Junior College Volleyball Scores
|Marshalltown Went 1 and 2 at the Waukee Quad
|MHS lost to 5th rated Dowling
|15-21
|12-21
|MHS beat DSM Lincoln
|21-10
|21-7
|MHS lost to Waukee
|14-21
|16-21
|East Marshall lost to #15 Belle Plaine
|20-25
|14-25
|28-26
|13-25
|BCLUW beat GMG
|25-21
|25-15
|25-14
|Colo-Nesco lost to Madrid
|13-25
|14-25
|15-25
|MCC beat Ellsworth
|25-16
|14-25
|25-8
|25-14
Coaches Comments
The BCLUW Volleyball team swept GMG in 3 games last night in Garwin. Comet Volleyball Coach Kristen Garber talked about what pleased her.
On the other side of that match up was GMG Volleyball Coach Adam Bauder. He said youth was a factor in the loss.
The West Marshall Volleyball team opens the year tomorrow night at Carlisle then hosts their first ever tournament on Saturday Morning. Trojans Coach Denise Coberley said her team should be fairly balanced.