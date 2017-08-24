KDAO.COM Sports Report August 24th

High School Sports Schedule

MHS Cross Country Hosting a Meet at MCC: South Tama and Grundy Center also in action.

West Marshall Cross Country at a meet in Ames hosted by Gilbert.

MHS Boys Golf host’s Fort Dodge.

West Marshall Volleyball at Carlisle

AGWSR Volleyball Host’s Aplington Parkersburg.

Coaches Comments

The Grundy Center Football team opens the season tomorrow night vs #1 GR at home. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5 or online at KDAO.com. Spartan Football Coach Brent Thoren said its nice to have so much experience on the line.

The MHS Football team won just 2 games last season. They open the year tomorrow night at Cole Field with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Bobcat Football Coach Adam Goodvin said they don’t have a ton of experience.

The BCLUW Football team will open the season at GMG tomorrow night. Comet Football coach Anthony Jahr said he has some nice Skill people back.

The MHS Cross Country teams are hosting a meet at the MCC Cross Country Course today. Bobcat Girl’s Coach Stacy O’Hare said times will be important today.

