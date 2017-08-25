KDAO.COM Sports Report August 25th

High School Sports Results

Cross Country: Marshalltown Early bird results.

West Marshall Girls 2nd and Boys 6th at Gilbert invite held in Ames.

MHS Boys Golf beat Fort Dodge 140-181

High School Volleyball

AP beat AGWSR in 3

Iowa Falls Alden beat Ballard in 4

Grinnell beat South Tama in 5

Coaches Comments

The GR Football team opens the season tonight at Grundy Center. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Online at KDAO.com. Rebels Coach John Olson said he has a new running back this year but some experience back on the line.

High School Football Schedule

7:00 p.m. Games

GR at Grundy Center Listen on Soft Rock 99.6 or Click Here to Listen

AGWSR at Colo-Nesco Click Here to Watch

Ames at Marshalltown

North Linn at North Tama

BCLUW at GMG

Janesville at Meskwaki

South Hardin at South Hamilton

East Marshall at Hudson

7:30 p.m.

West Marshall at Waterloo Columbus

Grinnell at South Tama

