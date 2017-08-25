KDAO.COM Sports Report August 25th

Don't miss
    By on August 25, 2017

    High School Sports Results

    Cross Country: Marshalltown Early bird results.

    West Marshall Girls 2nd and Boys 6th at Gilbert invite held in Ames.

    MHS Boys Golf beat Fort Dodge 140-181

    High School Volleyball

    AP beat AGWSR in 3

    Iowa Falls Alden beat Ballard in 4

    Grinnell beat South Tama in 5

    Coaches Comments

    The GR Football team opens the season tonight at Grundy Center. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Online at KDAO.com. Rebels Coach John Olson said he has a new running back this year but some experience back on the line.

    High School Football Schedule

    7:00 p.m. Games

    GR at Grundy Center Listen on Soft Rock 99.6 or Click Here to Listen

    AGWSR at Colo-Nesco Click Here to Watch

    Ames at Marshalltown

    North Linn at North Tama

    BCLUW at GMG

    Janesville at Meskwaki

    South Hardin at South Hamilton

    East Marshall at Hudson

    7:30 p.m.

    West Marshall at Waterloo Columbus

    Grinnell at South Tama

     

