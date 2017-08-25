KDAO.COM Sports Report August 25th
High School Sports Results
Cross Country: Marshalltown Early bird results.
West Marshall Girls 2nd and Boys 6th at Gilbert invite held in Ames.
MHS Boys Golf beat Fort Dodge 140-181
High School Volleyball
AP beat AGWSR in 3
Iowa Falls Alden beat Ballard in 4
Grinnell beat South Tama in 5
Coaches Comments
The GR Football team opens the season tonight at Grundy Center. You can hear that game on Soft Rock 99.5 or Online at KDAO.com. Rebels Coach John Olson said he has a new running back this year but some experience back on the line.
High School Football Schedule
7:00 p.m. Games
GR at Grundy Center Listen on Soft Rock 99.6 or Click Here to Listen
AGWSR at Colo-Nesco Click Here to Watch
Ames at Marshalltown
North Linn at North Tama
BCLUW at GMG
Janesville at Meskwaki
South Hardin at South Hamilton
East Marshall at Hudson
7:30 p.m.
West Marshall at Waterloo Columbus
Grinnell at South Tama