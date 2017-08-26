Don't miss
KDAO.COM Sports Report August 26th
By Andy Jennings on August 26, 2017
WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Ames 43 Marshalltown 13
#1 GR 28 Grundy Center 7
West Marshall 38 Columbus Catholic 0
AGWSR 49 Colo-Nesco 20
BCLUW 32 GMG 0
#8 Hudson 48 East Marshall 6
South Tama 29 Grinnell 16
South Hamilton 33 South Hardin 8
Denver 39 Dike New Hartford 6
#9 A-P 33 Sumner Fredericksburg 16
North Linn 21 North Tama 6
Janesville 63 Meskwaki 22
Iowa Falls Alden 38 Hampton Dumont 26
MCC Sports Results
MCC Men’s Soccer beat Maple Wood CC 5 to 4
MCC Women’s Volleyball team beat Dakota College in 4 Games and Mesabi Range CTC in 3.