KDAO.COM Sports Report August 26th

    By on August 26, 2017

    WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

    Ames 43 Marshalltown 13

    #1 GR 28 Grundy Center 7

    West Marshall 38 Columbus Catholic 0

    AGWSR 49 Colo-Nesco 20

    BCLUW 32 GMG 0

    #8 Hudson 48 East Marshall 6

    South Tama 29 Grinnell 16

    South Hamilton 33 South Hardin 8

    Denver 39 Dike New Hartford 6

    #9 A-P 33 Sumner Fredericksburg 16

    North Linn 21 North Tama 6

    Janesville 63 Meskwaki 22

    Iowa Falls Alden 38 Hampton Dumont 26

    MCC Sports Results

    MCC Men’s Soccer beat Maple Wood CC 5 to 4

    MCC Women’s Volleyball team beat Dakota College in 4 Games and Mesabi Range CTC in 3.

