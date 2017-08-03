KDAO.COM Sports Report August 3rd

Coaches Comments

West Marshall Football Coach Cody Hackett is pleased with the number of seniors out this year.

East Marshall Volleyball Coach Terri Westendorf says the girls at camp this week will be ahead of the pack Monday when practice starts.

South Hardin Football Coach Nick Eller says all the kids are still working together.

BCLUW Volleyball Coach Kristen Garber talks about a team camp at Parkersburg the Comets are going to today.

Click This Link For Previous Sports Reports